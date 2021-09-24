WaykiChain (WICC) Price Down 11.8% This Week

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. WaykiChain has a market cap of $29.67 million and approximately $5.81 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000332 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain (CRYPTO:WICC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

