Warburg Research Upgrades Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) to Buy

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) was upgraded by Warburg Research to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.84% from the stock’s current price.

VNNVF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Vonovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Shares of VNNVF stock opened at $63.56 on Wednesday. Vonovia has a 1 year low of $60.59 and a 1 year high of $74.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.67.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.