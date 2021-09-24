Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,122,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907,100 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $141,894,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 454.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $135,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,235 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $110,481,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $94,247,000. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.28. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.