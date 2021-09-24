Viad (NYSE:VVI) versus SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ) Head-To-Head Comparison

Viad (NYSE:VVI) and SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Viad shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Viad shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of SITO Mobile shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Viad has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SITO Mobile has a beta of -0.92, meaning that its stock price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Viad and SITO Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viad 0 0 1 0 3.00 SITO Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viad presently has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.27%. Given Viad’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Viad is more favorable than SITO Mobile.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viad and SITO Mobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viad $415.43 million 2.26 -$374.09 million ($5.85) -7.83 SITO Mobile $39.75 million 0.04 -$17.07 million N/A N/A

SITO Mobile has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viad.

Profitability

This table compares Viad and SITO Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viad -92.11% -86.57% -15.20% SITO Mobile N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Viad beats SITO Mobile on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands. The Pursuit business group refers to the collection of iconic natural and cultural destination experiences. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About SITO Mobile

SITO Mobile Ltd. engages in the provision of advertising solutions to businesses, advertisers, and brands. It offers Location Based Advertising, which display advertisements and videos on behalf of advertisers; and Mobile Messaging, a platform for building and controlling tailored programs including messaging and customer incentive programs. The company was founded by Anthony G. Macaluso on May 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

