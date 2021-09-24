Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $182.20

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $182.20 and last traded at $182.46, with a volume of 34061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.09.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.70.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,523,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,326 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,259,000 after buying an additional 325,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 841.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 141,205 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,378,000 after buying an additional 126,205 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

