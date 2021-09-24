Verso (NYSE:VRS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.51

Shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.51 and last traded at $20.44, with a volume of 679 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.21.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Verso alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $663.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.99.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.23 million. Verso had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verso Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verso during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Verso by 41.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Verso by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Verso by 109,825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Verso in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About Verso (NYSE:VRS)

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.