Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verrica Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ VRCA opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.27. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRCA. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Knott David M raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 78,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 36.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

