Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $57.00 price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VZ. Cowen raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Shares of VZ opened at $54.42 on Monday. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.24 and a 200-day moving average of $56.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

