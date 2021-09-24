Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $42.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Veritex traded as high as $38.10 and last traded at $38.02, with a volume of 7802 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.41.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VBTX. DA Davidson upped their target price on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veritex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $526,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 385,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,530,094.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $745,454. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Veritex by 5.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 187,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Veritex by 42.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 53,916 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Veritex by 9.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 20,163 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Veritex by 92,385.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 12,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Veritex by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average of $34.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Veritex Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

