Velas Price Hits $0.18 (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $392.09 million and approximately $10.70 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

