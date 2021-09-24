Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) is Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s 2nd Largest Position

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,609,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 265,091 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems comprises approximately 2.5% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 4.32% of Veeva Systems worth $2,055,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 367.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $299.13. 5,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,764. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $319.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total value of $1,562,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,409.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total value of $527,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,139.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,595 shares of company stock worth $6,817,137. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.11.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

