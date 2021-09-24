Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $420.08. 59,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,822. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $292.59 and a twelve month high of $430.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.39.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

