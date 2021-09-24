Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,053,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,095,000 after purchasing an additional 25,486 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,400,000 after purchasing an additional 240,454 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 50,608 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,886,000 after purchasing an additional 31,333 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 330,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $420.55. The stock had a trading volume of 59,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,822. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.39. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $292.59 and a 1 year high of $430.28.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

