Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Financial Insights Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

VYM traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.86. 29,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,897. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.77. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $108.71.

