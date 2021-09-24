Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VALN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Valneva in a report on Monday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valneva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Valneva alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VALN traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.93. 79 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,123. Valneva has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $59.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valneva will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,486,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth $5,138,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $659,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.