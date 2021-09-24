Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.09% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VALN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Valneva in a report on Monday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valneva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.
Shares of NASDAQ VALN traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.93. 79 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,123. Valneva has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $59.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,486,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth $5,138,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $659,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Valneva Company Profile
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.
