Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Valeo alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on VLEEY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64. Valeo has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valeo (VLEEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.