Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.82) earnings per share.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded up $19.29 on Friday, reaching $347.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,421. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $208.72 and a 1 year high of $338.50. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $302.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vail Resorts stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Vail Resorts worth $22,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

