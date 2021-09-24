USDJ (USDJ) Trading Up 0.2% This Week

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. During the last week, USDJ has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One USDJ coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.84 million and $13.32 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00071860 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00108076 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.44 or 0.00149459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,986.16 or 1.00502740 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,847.01 or 0.06814916 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.93 or 0.00775402 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

