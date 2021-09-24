USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.24 million.USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:USNA traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $89.08. The company had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,463. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $72.03 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.60.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $336.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director John Turman Fleming sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $29,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,768.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $91,748.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,435 shares of company stock worth $331,837 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

