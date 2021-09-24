Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 1.78.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.72 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 4.54%. Research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of Urban Edge Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,344.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,609,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,245,000 after buying an additional 151,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,002,000 after buying an additional 859,981 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 12,108,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,281,000 after purchasing an additional 190,882 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,905,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,493,000 after purchasing an additional 212,782 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,322,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,354,000 after purchasing an additional 227,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

