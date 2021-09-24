TurtleNetwork Hits Market Capitalization of $1.72 Million (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $197.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

