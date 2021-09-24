Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tryg A/S in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company.

Get Tryg A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TGVSF opened at $23.82 on Monday. Tryg A/S has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $23.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.29.

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. The company operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. It provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Tryg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tryg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.