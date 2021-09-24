Truist Securities Boosts Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $400.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 2.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen cut shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.11.

TEAM stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $408.20. 30,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,222. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $172.80 and a 1 year high of $420.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $343.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.55. The stock has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 17.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,036,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,744 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 87.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,638 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Atlassian by 139.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,202,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,921,000 after purchasing an additional 700,132 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 10.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,889,000 after purchasing an additional 630,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Atlassian by 191.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 903,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,831,000 after purchasing an additional 593,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

