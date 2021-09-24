Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.70). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.84) EPS.

TCRR has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

TCRR opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.10. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $35.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.36.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04).

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

