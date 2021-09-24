Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.17 EPS

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS.

TCOM opened at $29.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.54. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $45.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trip.com Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.77.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

