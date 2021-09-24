Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.05

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and traded as high as $2.25. Trican Well Service shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 440,777 shares.

TOLWF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.65 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.31.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

