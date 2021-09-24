Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.100-$7.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Travel + Leisure also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.240-$3.300 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

TNL stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.80. 3,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,464. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $68.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Travel + Leisure stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Travel + Leisure worth $21,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.