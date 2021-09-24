Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 25,059 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,104% compared to the typical volume of 2,082 call options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,575 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 8,320.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,157,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,614 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,059,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,680 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,857,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,696,000. Institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.10 price target on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Shares of ERJ opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55. Embraer has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -26.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.54. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2004.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Embraer will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

