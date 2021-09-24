Traders Buy High Volume of Dynavax Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 27,898 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 660% compared to the average daily volume of 3,670 call options.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,408,268 shares of company stock valued at $58,580,545. 11.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth $22,296,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 13.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,243,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,462 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 11,771,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,951,000 after acquiring an additional 875,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 698.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 727,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.38 and a beta of 1.37. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $20.66.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $52.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.04 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DVAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.