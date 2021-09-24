THORChain (RUNE) Price Tops $8.08 on Exchanges

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 24th. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $1.81 billion and $138.54 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, THORChain has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for $8.08 or 0.00018786 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00072557 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00109493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.00149628 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,895.81 or 0.99759186 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.11 or 0.06835238 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.93 or 0.00781249 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 224,410,215 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars.

