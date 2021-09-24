Thomas White International Ltd. Sells 250 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Thomas White International Ltd. cut its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 24.4% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 30,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 37.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after buying an additional 12,928 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.47. 33,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,299. The stock has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.95 and a 12 month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

PPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.58.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

