Thomas White International Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,296 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Woori Financial Group by 40.8% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 331.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,493,000 after acquiring an additional 921,328 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 11,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 197.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 18,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,575. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.96. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $32.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The bank reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Woori Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

