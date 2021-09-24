Thomas White International Ltd. Raises Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,678,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,947,000 after acquiring an additional 881,484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,277 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,035,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,349,000 after purchasing an additional 468,558 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 5.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,845,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,729,000 after purchasing an additional 597,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,213,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,639,000 after purchasing an additional 554,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.17. The company had a trading volume of 561,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,733,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.09.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

