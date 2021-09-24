Thomas White International Ltd. Purchases 8,923 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,989 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $7,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2,146.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $227,000. 2.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHG stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $33.30. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $39.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average is $34.33.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

