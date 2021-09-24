Thomas White International Ltd. Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMX. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in América Móvil by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 13,205,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $198,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431,857 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in América Móvil by 1,193.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,739,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,588 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in América Móvil by 109.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,390,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,884,000 after acquiring an additional 727,746 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in América Móvil by 45.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,310,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,383,000 after acquiring an additional 719,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in América Móvil by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,405,000 after acquiring an additional 509,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.03. 41,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,801. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 34.73%. Analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

América Móvil Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

