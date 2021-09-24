Thomas White International Ltd. Grows Stock Position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 16.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 428,387 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,464 shares during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd accounts for approximately 1.8% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $13,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,219.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SKM traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,815. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $33.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.96.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.