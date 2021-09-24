Theta Fuel Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and approximately $38.85 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000627 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.01 or 0.00173032 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $231.78 or 0.00549285 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00018371 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00041032 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00014172 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.