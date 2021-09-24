TheStreet Upgrades White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
WTM stock opened at $1,080.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,115.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,147.11. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $752.10 and a 12-month high of $1,267.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $25.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter.
White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile
White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).
