TheStreet Upgrades White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

WTM stock opened at $1,080.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,115.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,147.11. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $752.10 and a 12-month high of $1,267.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $25.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.