Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating. The stock traded as high as $613.97 and last traded at $611.70, with a volume of 13986 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $606.63.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TMO. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.57.
In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $239.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $552.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.14.
Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.
Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
About Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.
