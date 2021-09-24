The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,774 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $14,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,092. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PNC traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,756. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The stock has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

