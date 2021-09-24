The Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Raised to $34.00

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays increased their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Kroger currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $40.18 on Monday. The Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,428 shares of company stock valued at $855,251 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KR. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Kroger by 62.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Kroger by 43.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in The Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

