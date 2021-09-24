Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,744 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,564,624,000 after acquiring an additional 93,442,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CSX by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after buying an additional 16,123,717 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 216.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,357,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,739,000 after buying an additional 11,190,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,167,279,000 after buying an additional 177,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,337,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,720,000 after buying an additional 7,514,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.87. The firm has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

