TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.46.

TIXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares set a $40.00 price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. National Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 609.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,595,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,368 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,203,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,394,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,663,000. 13.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TIXT traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,151,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,744. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average of $30.68. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

