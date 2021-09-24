Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

TLGHY stock opened at $18.35 on Monday. Telenet Group has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.83.

About Telenet Group

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

