Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
TLGHY stock opened at $18.35 on Monday. Telenet Group has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.83.
About Telenet Group
See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.