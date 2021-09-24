TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $37.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TCR2 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $8.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $343.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.10. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCRR. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $18,249,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 27.5% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,610,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,726,000 after purchasing an additional 777,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,711,000 after purchasing an additional 463,097 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 80.0% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,872,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 206.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 236,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

