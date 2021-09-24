TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Truist Securities

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) had its price objective decreased by Truist Securities from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TCRR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TCR2 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $8.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $343.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.10. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 255.8% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 944.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

