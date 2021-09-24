TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Increased to C$70.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TRP. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$75.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$68.50.

TC Energy stock opened at C$62.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$60.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$60.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.81. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$50.61 and a 52 week high of C$65.44.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.344974 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total transaction of C$523,604.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,136,316.84. Also, Director James Eckert bought 1,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$64.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,542.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$313,095.04. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,284 shares of company stock worth $143,587 and have sold 11,465 shares worth $712,789.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

