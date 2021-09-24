Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Shares Gap Down to $14.80

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.80, but opened at $14.12. Talaris Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 70 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Talaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.15). Research analysts forecast that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

