Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company’s product pipeline consists of Flexitouch System(R), the Entré System and the ACTitouch System (R). Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.95. The company has a market cap of $903.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.19, a PEG ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.60. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.77 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. Equities analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $45,825.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $977,174.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,812,000 after purchasing an additional 99,027 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 97,516.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

