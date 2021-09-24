Systematic Financial Management LP Increases Stock Position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,812 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 1.93% of Columbus McKinnon worth $26,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after acquiring an additional 67,641 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,319,000 after purchasing an additional 190,576 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after purchasing an additional 41,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 115,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 37,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

CMCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

NASDAQ CMCO traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.95. 579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,813. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average is $48.80. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $213.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,921.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.